Ferrovías signs a contract with the Mexican company Remed SA and gives the green light to the Bicentennial Train – Prensa Libre

The reactivation of the first phase consists of the rehabilitation of the railway route from San Marcos to Puerto Quetzal and its operation for 26 years, with an approximate investment of US$700 million, not including any type of disbursement by the Government of Guatemala.

At the facilities of Ferrocarriles de Guatemala (Fegua), the signing of the contract was carried out between the Ferroviaria Development Company SA (Ferrovías) and the Mexican company Remed SACV with the aim of giving the green light to the project that consists of the rehabilitation of 235 kilometers of railway.

The contract, according to the Attorney General’s Office (PGN), is for a lease of railway utility real estate, in favor of Ferrovías, SA, corresponding to the Pacific Division, and it is not a usufruct.

In order to carry out the signing of the legal document, the minute of the contract was approved on Wednesday, January 12 of this year, which received 81.6% votes in favor and 18.4% votes against, and among those who approved it is the Attorney General of the Nation (PGN), which represents 80% of the actions of the State before Ferrovías.

Present at the contract signing ceremony, which was not attended by the media, were the Sole Administrator of Ferrovías, José Fernando Ulloa Rosenberg; the legal representative of Remed SA, Carlos Alvarez de Alba; the comptroller of Fegua, Augusto Ponce; the Minister of Communications, Javier Maldonado; and the Minister of Economy, Antonio Malouf.

According to Alvarez de Alba, this project represents an opportunity for Guatemala to become a vehicle for development, mobility and economic growth. In addition, it is a lever to gain access to international markets and become the “industrial hub” of the region.

For his part, Malouf affirmed that this project will be an important benchmark and a vehicle that will allow small and medium-sized entrepreneurs to move merchandise to key commercial points in the country.

The official invited the Remed businessman to add the support of the National Competitiveness Program (Pronacom) through the softlanding and aftercare program that have the objective of providing the necessary support to new investors in the country and to be able to carry out their operations. fluidly.

#Now | Without summoning the media, the signing of the contract between @FerroviasGT and the Mexican company Remed SA to give the green light to the Tren Bicentenario project that will rehabilitate the train line in the country’s Pacific and an investment of US$700 million. pic.twitter.com/cfHB6Caifo — Economic World (@Economia_pl) January 14, 2022

They present protection

The Human Rights Ombudsman, Jordán Rodas, presented the first amparo against Ferrovías, for having approved the minutes of the leasing contract for movable goods of railway utility in the meeting held on January 12.

“The business is going to fall, because they did not comply with the Contracting Law that they are obliged to be a company with the majority capital of public origin,” said Rodas.

The @PDHgt @JordanRhodes Files amparo against Compañía Desarrollodora Ferroviaria SA, for having approved the minute of the lease contract for railway utility goods, without carrying out the tender in accordance with articles 1 and 96 of the State Procurement Law. pic.twitter.com/bkrwHa2kLz – PDH Guatemala (@PDHgt) January 14, 2022

The president of the Regional Integration Commission of the Congress of the Republic, Luis Fernando Pineda, has followed up on the negotiations with Remed SA, and calls them opaque due to the lack of transparency in disclosing the details of the process that has been going on for two years and the content of the contract that was signed this Friday.