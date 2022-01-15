Follow Man City vs Chelsea live today via ESPN online for the Premier League minute by minute | Lineups and news from Chelsea vs. Man City | SPORT-TOTAL

45′ ST | START THE SECOND HALF!
45+1´PT | BREAK!
For now, Manchester City and Chelsea draw goalless at the Etihad Stadium.
45′ PT | The referee adds only one minute.
43’PT | The best thing that can happen to Chelsea is that the first half ends with a tie on the scoreboard. City is focused on attack looking to make a difference.
40’PT | Manchester City has already done enough merit to get up on the scoreboard. Chelsea has endured practically the entire first half.
38’PT | KEPAAAAAAA!
The Chelsea goalkeeper prevented what was a sure goal from Grealish (City). The goalkeeper is saving several already.
32’PT | YELLOW CARD
Kovacic is booked at Chelsea. It’s the second of the game.
30’PT | We have completed the first half hour of play and the score, for the moment, remains 0-0 at the Etihad Stadium.
26’PT | Very lonely Lukaku in the Manchester City field. Chelsea cares a lot about defending their goal and leaves the Belgian alone.
24′ PT | KEPA!
The goalkeeper saves his fence from a great shot by De Bruyne (City).
20′ PT | Chelsea, at the moment, is betting on the counterattack. We’ll see if it works.
17’PT | Sterling (City) fell inside the Chelsea area and claimed a penalty, but the referee said nothing happened.
14’PT | WATCH OUT!
Stones header inside the Chelsea box from a corner kick. That was close.
12’PT | We repeat, Manchester City has started to play and is putting Chelsea in serious trouble.
9’PT | Manchester City, little by little, is now imposing conditions on the game.
8’PT | YELLOW CARD
Marcos Alonso is booked at Chelsea for an infringement.
6’PT | Manchester City sought to create danger through a corner, but goalkeeper Kepa (Chelsea) was attentive.
4’PT | Chelsea has come out with everything. He knows how important this game is to his aspirations for the Premier League title.
2’PT | Lukaku (Chelsea) sought to surprise the City defense alone, but was unsuccessful.
1’PT | THE GAME BEGINS!
The teams are already on the field of play. The game is about to start.
CHELSEA FC LINEUP!
Kepa, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku.
MANCHESTER CITY LINEUP!
Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Grealish.
Welcome, friends of El Comercio, to the minute-by-minute coverage of the great game between Manchester City vs. Chelsea for the Premier League!
This was the last training session for Chelsea before facing Manchester City.
09.25.21 – Chelsea 0:1 Manchester City
05.29.21 – Manchester City 0:1 Chelsea
08.05.21 – Manchester City 1:2 Chelsea
17.04.21 – Chelsea 1:0 Manchester City
03.01.21 – Chelsea 1:2 Manchester City
Mexico – Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Peru – ESPN and Star+
Ecuador – ESPN and Star+
Colombia – ESPN and Star+
Bolivia – ESPN and Star+
Venezuela – ESPN and Star+
Paraguay – ESPN and Star+
Chile – ESPN and Star+
Argentina – ESPN and Star+
Uruguay – ESPN and Star+
Brazil – ESPN and Star+
Spain – DAZN, Movistar+
The German coach was asked at a press conference if he thinks there are teams taking advantage of the situation, after Liverpool suspended the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals due to several false positives in the team: “I really hope that there are teams abusing the protocol, because otherwise I would be very, very angry”.
On the Chelsea side, Thomas Tuchel warned that he would be “very angry” if he found out that there are clubs that are abusing the Covid-19 protocol to suspend matches due to injuries or absent players in the Africa Cup.
This deteriorated situation in the ‘Citizens’ does not put that game against the ‘Blues’ at risk for the moment. On January 13, on the eve of a FA Cup third-round match against modest Swindon Town (tier 4), 21 City members – seven players and fourteen coaching staff – were placed in isolation, including Guardiola himself.
On the Manchester City side, the ‘Citizens’ have been affected by new positive cases of Covid-19, as Josep Guardiola announced in his press conference on the eve of the match: “We have some new cases but they want to stay anonymous, so I can’t tell you who they are.”
It is clear that Liverpool is also in the fight, it is third eleven points behind Manchester City, although with one less game. The ‘Reds’, who will not be able to count on their stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, both in the African Cup, will host Brentford on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola’s team has 53 points, while the current European champion has 42, so if the ‘Citizens’, who have eleven consecutive victories in the championship, beat the ‘Blues’, the championship could remain sentenced.
Mexico – 6:30 a.m.
Peru – 7:30 a.m.
Ecuador – 7:30 a.m.
Columbia – 7:30 a.m.
Bolivia – 8:30 a.m.
Venezuela – 8:30 a.m.
Paraguay – 9:30 a.m.
Chile – 9:30 a.m.
Argentina – 9:30 a.m.
Uruguay – 9:30 a.m.
Brazil – 9:30 a.m.
Spain – 1:30 p.m.
All set for the first place in the English league to face off against their biggest supporter. Ten points differentiate the ‘Blues’ from the ‘Sky Blues’, so the most complicated role will be for Thomas Tuchel and his team.
One of the most striking duels of the date in the English league arrived. Manchester City will collide with Chelsea this Saturday, January 15 from 7:30 am (Peruvian time) for matchday 22 of the Premier League and you can watch it for free on the ESPN signal.
Welcome, friends of El Comercio, to the minute by minute of the match between Manchester City and Chelsea for the Premier League! Here we will show you the latest news of this important commitment.
47’ST | No changes to both teams for this complementary part.