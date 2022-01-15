Foreign medicine in the Dominican Republic ( II )

We continue with the work of the bachelor Teodoro Díaz, presented in 1942 to Dr. Heriberto Pieter: “French medicine was followed rhythmically and when a new auxiliary method of research and diagnosis was in vogue in Europe: the laboratory, the influence of this new weapon of science. The laboratory helped the clinic in France from the year 1863, when Jacomino was sent to Germany to study medical organizations and on his return to his homeland he praised in his report the progress and advantages of the German laboratory. In Santo Domingo, the influence of the laboratory began with the Dominican doctors who graduated in Paris during the decade from 1890 to 1900.

The North American school has made and is called to make great progress; the medicine there has its own personality. That great school is too close to us and we must turn to it. His influence has begun to reflect on us. It began with the American invasion of our territory in 1914; time when our country was militarily occupied by Yankee forces. They sanitized our country a lot and took some steps to modernize our hospitals.

The first Dominican to graduate from a Yankee university was Dr. Fanduiz, who returned at the beginning of the current century; but it had no influence on our medicine. He has been followed by other professionals who, back to our homeland, have brought with them a slice of North American knowledge. It is not only with the arrival of these doctors that our professionals have come into contact with that school, but also through the abundant literature that, together with the French, continually reaches us.

The other medical schools in Europe have had very little influence on us, almost nothing. For some of them the influence is zero. While it is true that from here they have gone to study in Germany, Vienna, Italy, England, etc., but these professionals have been few in number and have had little influence on the course of Dominican medical ideas and practices.

The greatest influence, no one escapes, has been and continues to be French, although lately the North American influence is making itself felt more and more and at the rate it is going, there is no doubt that, in the not too distant future, it will be the Yankee school prevails among us. Without delving too much into disquisitions, it is easy to understand that different concepts prevail in the French and North American schools. In the French school, the clinical concept prevails above all things in establishing the diagnosis. The functional and non-anatomical concept also prevails in it in the classification of diseases.

The prevalence of the clinical concept in the French professional makes them follow a deductive method when it comes to establishing the diagnosis when faced with other physical, chemical or bacteriological means to which they have to resort to help in the diagnosis. This is not how the North American proceeds: he generally follows an inductive method and builds, according to these data, the diagnosis he was looking for. The Frenchman clinically examines the patient and then, if necessary, resorts to other means of investigation according to what his conscience as a clinician dictates; the North American almost systematically resorts to a series of physical, chemical and bacteriological tests, giving extreme importance to the results of these tests. So that in them the laboratory discipline prevails over the clinical concept, and lastly in terms of therapeutics they also differ, because while the French apply a rational therapeutic, the North American generally resorts to the standard therapeutic to which they are very addicted. In our country, the same concepts of the French school are those that govern the conduct to be followed by our doctors: it is the fruit they have acquired from such a wise school”.

In our research, the greatest influences are from Spanish, French and North American medicine.