From Emelec they give clues about who will be the new left back

Emelec is looking for a left back and from the club they gave clues about who will be the new club player.

The last week has brought a lot of expectation for the Emelec fans, since the coaching staff and leadership are looking for a left back to reinforce the defense. The ‘Bombillo’ has made several signings so far, but they still haven’t closed their transfer market until a defender arrives from the left wing.

+ From the Club León they confirmed that they want to join Ángel Mena with an Ecuadorian

+ This is the millionaire figure that ‘La Tri’ will win if it qualifies for Qatar 2022

+ Change of scenery: Leonardo Campana close to having a new club in 2022

Several names have emerged as possible reinforcements for the ‘Electricians’, but so far no progress has been made in any negotiation. Ismael Rescalvo gave an interview for GolTV, in which he gave clues about who will be Emelec’s new left back, who will complete the squad by 2022.

“We start with great enthusiasm to see what we have built, we have formed a balanced squad for this year’s competitions, we want to win everything we play. We have a practically closed squad, we have spoken with the managers and there is the possibility of adding a side left, with that the payroll would be closed”, began the Spanish DT.

“We are seeing 2 or 3 options from the foreign market for a left back. There are 2 options in Argentina and also a Colombian”, sentenced Rescalvo. This makes it clear that the options that Emelec has are Diaron Mosquera and Bruno Pittón, while the remaining player could be Leonel Vangioni or Gustavo Cortez, both militate in Argentina.