From the Azteca Stadium they collide in a vibrant duel for Liga MX

Cruz Azul has already given a small sample of what it will be capable of at Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 with everything and the restructuring in its campus in which it suffered 12 casualties, since signed the victory in his debut by 2-0 against Xolos, despite the absences that he had last minute and the incorporation of only three reinforcements for Matchday 1.

And it is that Santiago Gimenez and Luis Angel ‘Quick’ Mendoza they could not be present at the Azteca Stadium because they were the two positive cases in coronavirus, in addition to William ‘Pol’ Fernandez who was also not due to the infection he suffered in his leg due to a tattoo.

On the other hand, of the five reinforcements that Cruz Azul added for Clausura 2022, only three were able to debut: Carlos Rodriguez, Erik Lira and Uriel Antuna, well Alejandro Mayorga and Christian Tabó They were also not on time due to injury; Even so, the team led by Juan Reynoso left good feelings in their presentation.

It is thus that The Machine is expected to maintain inertia for the duel of the Matchday 2 against the Bravos de Juárez, where it is expected that the ‘Bebote’ can add a few minutes lAfter overcoming the coronavirus and already train in The Ferris Wheel this friday though Pol Fernandez still absent because made an emergency trip to Argentina.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of Cruz Azul vs. FC Juarez

The match of the second date between Cruz Azul and Juarez will be played again in the Azteca Stadium court, at 9:00 p.m., central Mexico time, so the transmission will be carried out by Televisa; in open television on Channel 5 and on pay television TUDN for the entire Mexican territory, while in the United States the meeting can be followed by TUDN and Univisión.