Gaby Espino: “My self-esteem went to the floor”, referring to her body

The spectacular Venezuelan Gaby Espino did a “Live” with his dear friend Alejandro Chaban, in which they spoke to the followers of both about how you can fulfill your dreams and how they can be visualized. But, in the celebrity conversation of almost 45 minutes, Gaby Espino made important confessions about her body: “My self-esteem went to the ground”Said the actress and entertainer at some point.

“Visualize with emotion. Keep the dream in mind and dream it…”, was part of the advice he gave Gaby Espino together Alejandro Chaban on how to make dreams come true through the manufacture of a Vision Board, which many also call “The treasure map”. However, at one point in the conversation, Gaby Espino spoke about her body and how was felt at a certain moment, assuring that her self-esteem was affected by how she looked with her body.

“I was healthy with a few extra pounds. Yes, I was with Yes You Can… I lowered for the project, finished and ate it all again… I came back, picked up… I hadn’t changed my lifestyle… I did not feel well at the health level. I have two children and there was a time when I didn’t want to skate, ride a bike with them, etc. I have felt insecure, I am very sure, but being exposed in the artistic medium and being in the public scrutiny and with social networks… Well, I fell into insecurities. Suddenly, self-esteem went to the ground…”, said Gaby Espino about her body and left many speechless. Most people would not hesitate to believe that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world just by looking at her.

The good news is that Gaby Espino She was able, as she said: “Give myself some time and analyze if the projects that I do, that contribute to me, that I like and that fill me”, she did the same with her health. During the pandemic, Gaby Espino admitted that she took control of her diet and turned it into a lifestyle.

Let’s remember that Alejandro Chaban has a whole empire of supplements for weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The also famous already has thousands of testimonials around the world, confirming that his brand “Yes, You Can” is really wonderful and above all effective. So, Gaby Espino, was not far behind and talked about everything that has happened in his life regarding his body.

For many, Gaby Espino She has always been a woman who borders on perfection on a physical level and, opening her heart in an honest way, undoubtedly makes her fans melt with love and pride for the spectacular Venezuelan.

