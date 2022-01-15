Galloping chestnuts, on the 60th birthday of the national series (+ Video) › Sports › Granma

Sixty years later, Pedro Chávez stood in the batter’s box, and Jorge Trigoura, out of position, since he never dressed as a pitcher, threw the ball to him, on the same field where the two continue to make history. They were the architects, with the wood and with their attitude, of the first Cuban baseball world title in Costa Rica, in April 1961, just when the Homeland also defeated imperialism in its audacity to attack an already socialist Revolution.

Chávez and Trigoura were two of those who then, in a message to the Commander in Chief, expressed their decision to change their bats for rifles, to whom the undefeated bearded man told them: “Your mission is there to win the championship.” And they complied. With those memories, the tribute match to the 60th birthday of the national series was opened, between the national champion, Granma, and Industriales, the winner of those events, in an evening that was attended by Jorge Luis Broche, member of the Committee’s Secretariat. Central of the Party and head of its Department of Attention to the Social Sector.

Riccardo Fraccari, president of the World and Softball Confederation, a special guest at the celebrations, paid tribute to Cuba, its Baseball Federation, the Olympic Committee and the Latin American stadium and, in addition to Chávez and Trigoura, Julio Suárez, also founder of ball seasons.

To crown the entertainment, Alazanes and Leones gave an exciting game that did not disappoint the fans, they played as if they were disputing the title of the series that has not yet started. Granma reached the eighth with a 3-0 lead, supported by their starter Joel Mojena and Raico Santos, with a home run and four runs scored, but Industriales tied in that act, with four hits and a walk. Forced into extrainning, with the Schiller rule, the monarchs let loose to hit and made eight, crowned with a bases-loaded home run by Iván Prieto in the tenth to define the final 11-3.