Get to know the luxurious mansion of Antonio Banderas where Ángela Aguilar sang before Barack Obama

Antonio Banderas, Spanish actor, singer, producer, director, perfumer and businessman, is undoubtedly a highly successful artist. The actor has received numerous accolades, including a Cannes Film Festival Award for “Best Actor” and nominations for a Tony Award, an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

Flags He began his acting career on the stage in Spain with a small role in “La hija del aire” and shortly thereafter in the cinema with a series of films by director Pedro Almodóvar in the 1980s. Subsequently, he appeared in several films of Hollywood and provided the voice of Puss in Boots in the “Shrek” franchise. Thus, due to his fame and success, Anthony once it showed a luxurious mansion in which Ángela Aguilar sang before Barack Obama.

Ángela Aguilar recently recalled the day when, at just eight years old, she sang the United States anthem to then President Obama in an imposing Mansion from Los Angeles, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar was one of the distinguished guests at the home of Antonio Banderas, where an event was held to raise funds for the re-election of Michelle Obama’s husband.

Image: The Opinion

About the moment lived in the imposing Mansion from Flags, Ángela recalled “When Obama, I was very young, my parents went there. The American national anthem, I mean, for God’s sake, someone explain to me why they let a little girl do that.” The property is located in Los Angeles, California, and is located in the Hancock Park neighborhood.

Image: The Opinion

The Mansion what happened with Antonio Banderas It has an area of ​​15,110 square feet and was built in 1925 in an Italian Renaissance style. It also has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It also has a lobby, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, library, recording studio, fitness room, among other rooms. Outside, on its 1.55-acre lot, it has a terrace, with extensive green areas, a guest house, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, with fountains, among other amenities.