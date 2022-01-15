Get to know the luxurious mansion of Antonio Banderas where Ángela Aguilar sang before Barack Obama

Antonio Banderas, Spanish actor, singer, producer, director, perfumer and businessman, is undoubtedly a highly successful artist. The actor has received numerous accolades, including a Cannes Film Festival Award for “Best Actor” and nominations for a Tony Award, an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

Flags He began his acting career on the stage in Spain with a small role in “La hija del aire” and shortly thereafter in the cinema with a series of films by director Pedro Almodóvar in the 1980s. Subsequently, he appeared in several films of Hollywood and provided the voice of Puss in Boots in the “Shrek” franchise. Thus, due to his fame and success, Anthony once it showed a luxurious mansion in which Ángela Aguilar sang before Barack Obama.

