Government and political leaders call on countries to take on the rescue of Haiti

The national political leadership and the Executive Branch stressed yesterday that there will be no national solution to the socio-political crisis affecting Haiti.

After a meeting of around two hours, headed by President Luis Abinader and representatives of some 30 political organizations, they reiterated a call to the international community through a joint statement.

“We call on the international community, especially the United States, France, Canada and the European Union, and all the democratic nations of our America, to assume without further delay an effort of help and collaboration that is serious and consistent with the res

cate from Haiti”, says an official document read by the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza. “We fully identify with the foreign policy approach decisively assumed by the Dominican State, echoing a great national clamor, that there is not and will not be a Dominican solution to the problems of Haiti in the future,” adds the joint statement that The signatories invite “all sectors of national life” to join the “collective” effort that is being made so that this problem does not continue to affect Dominican society.

“This was a meeting that, knowing all the differences, which we obviously have in relation to public administration. but in which we have achieved a unitary document for the country in relation to the Haitian situation and the challenges and risks it represents for our country,” Abinader said at the time of giving the closing words to the media.

For the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), former senator Julio César Valentín was present, who reiterated his support for the government’s measures in relation to immigration policies. “The position of the PLD has always been that we identify ourselves with the intention of protecting our national borders, it is in our foreign policies, on the part that this process or any that occurs must always be supported by the normative principles of the country,” he said. Valentín to the reporters at the end of the meeting, adding that these are situations that must be viewed with a “cool head” and keep in mind national priorities. While the president of the Social Christian Reformist Party (PRSC), Federico Antún Batlle (Quique), explained that the head of state told him about the actions that the government is taking in relation to this problem, which is in line with the document of the joint declaration, which in his opinion is “very generic”.

