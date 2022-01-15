Honduran national team traveled to Fort Lauderdale for the friendly against Colombia

The Lima, Honduras.

The Honduran National Team traveled to the United States this Friday to play the friendly match against Colombia on Sunday in preparation for the Concacaf octagonal commitments towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The squad commanded by Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez packed suitcases to the Ramón Villeda Morales airport in La Lima with an appointment to take off at 9:55 am to the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the blank will be against the Colombians. The two-hour flight will keep the catracha band focused on training at 5 pm in the warm city that will boast 22-degree Celsius weather as rehearsal time approaches.

The Bicolor traveled to the land of ‘Uncle Sam’ with 18 players. Captain Maynor Figueroa will join the concentration of the coffee coach, who also planned a final training session on Saturday at 6:30 pm to refine details prior to the match against the South Americans, at 5:00 pm the next day. “We know what Colombia is and what it represents, even though its figures are not there. South American football is fast and strong. The Colombian league is very good, as are its players”, Edrick Menjívar referred to the match against those led by Reinaldo Rueda. In addition, he made it clear how they take the meeting on a personal level: “Today there are no friendly matches. We must make the most of this match since Colombia is a great team that will surely be in the World Cup. We risk our prestige against them, we can’t take it as a friendly because it could go badly for us”.