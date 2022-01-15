Honduras dominates the record against Colombia

The National Team is already in the United States for this Sunday’s duel against those led by “Bolillo” Gómez, who surpass them in history.
Honduras has been a tough nut to crack for the Colombian National Team in the 14 matches they have had so far: the catrachos have won six times against Colombia’s 4 wins, and the same number of draws. They have even scored more goals against the Tricolor, 13 against 11.
So this Sunday’s game (5:00 pm) at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale will not be easy at all. The Hondurans have been the toughest rivals in Concacaf for the Tricolor, because against the greats of the area, Colombia does have dominance, in this case against the United States and Mexico.
He has faced the Americans 20 times, defeating them 13 times, losing 4 and equaling three others. He has played 26 games against Mexico, with 7 wins, 9 draws and 10 losses.
Although this friendly counts in that statistic, the eyes are on the Qualifying duels against Peru and Argentina, as Yimmi Chará mentioned this Friday.
“This type of match helps us assimilate what the games against Peru and Argentina will be like, difficult matches, tough matches that are going to fight for the issue of qualifying. We know what we are playing for and we trust that with what we are working on, the goal will come again”.
Regarding the young people who will be in this friendly, Chará stated that they will make an important contribution to Colombian soccer. “We have very young players but they already have a number of important games, which they are going to contribute. If they maintain the process that they are carrying out in their clubs, they will be important for the National Team”.
Quintero is plugged in
One who wants to leave behind the image of the last Qualifying games, in which his level was not what was expected, is Juan Fernando Quintero and he let it be known. “I have rhythm. I played in China until January 4. My current situation is good thinking about this match (against Honduras) and what is to come”, he assured from North American territory.
Likewise, he acknowledged that he was moved by the call and that he intends to also be in the Qualifiers: “I am very excited, being in the National Team is a source of pride and a great responsibility, we know that we have very important games”.
He also referred to the partnership he has achieved with Miguel Ángel Borja. “I have a great friendship with him, I have known him for a long time. He leaves us calm because of his movements and the way he defines. We both come with the mentality of helping”.
Honduran news
The match against Colombia will serve as Honduras’ preparation for the games on January 27 and 30 against the teams of Canada and El Salvador, respectively, of the Concacaf octagonal for the Qatar-2022 World Cup.
For the match against Colombia, El “Bolillo” only called up local soccer players, with the exception of Maynor Figueroa, who has been left without a club in the United States after playing several seasons with the Houston Dynamo.
Before traveling to the United States, the Honduran national team trained during the week in San Pedro Sula, with the news that at least one player tested positive for covid-19 and another suffered an injury, so they could not travel with him. team.
So everything is ready for the duel this Sunday