Honduras dominates the record against Colombia

Honduras has been a tough nut to crack for the Colombian National Team in the 14 matches they have had so far: the catrachos have won six times against Colombia’s 4 wins, and the same number of draws. They have even scored more goals against the Tricolor, 13 against 11.

So this Sunday’s game (5:00 pm) at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale will not be easy at all. The Hondurans have been the toughest rivals in Concacaf for the Tricolor, because against the greats of the area, Colombia does have dominance, in this case against the United States and Mexico.

He has faced the Americans 20 times, defeating them 13 times, losing 4 and equaling three others. He has played 26 games against Mexico, with 7 wins, 9 draws and 10 losses.

Although this friendly counts in that statistic, the eyes are on the Qualifying duels against Peru and Argentina, as Yimmi Chará mentioned this Friday.

“This type of match helps us assimilate what the games against Peru and Argentina will be like, difficult matches, tough matches that are going to fight for the issue of qualifying. We know what we are playing for and we trust that with what we are working on, the goal will come again”.

Regarding the young people who will be in this friendly, Chará stated that they will make an important contribution to Colombian soccer. “We have very young players but they already have a number of important games, which they are going to contribute. If they maintain the process that they are carrying out in their clubs, they will be important for the National Team”.