How many absences will Chivas have to visit Pachuca for Matchday 2?

Chivas from Guadalajara recovers all his players and with that he undertook the trip to the City of Pachuca, capital of the State of Hidalgo, to face the commitment for the Day 2 corresponding to the Closing Tournament 2022 what will happen next Sunday, January 16 at 5:00 p.m. at Bella Airosa.

After the three infected elements of COVID-19 were recovered, the techniciano Marcelo Míchel Leaño has his entire stellar squad ready to take part in this meeting where the Sacred Flock will seek to confirm that the thrashing they dealt to Mazatlán 3-0 on Date 1 at the Akron Stadium was not a fluke.

And for that reason measure up to the Tuzos from Pachuca will be an important test to know the scope of Guadalajara in these first duels of the season, since those led by Guillermo Almada They also debuted with a win as visitors against saint Louis, so the game promises a great show and good football for the fans rojiblancos who want to remain excited.

So much Hiram Mier as Roberto Alvarado and Luis Olivas were fully integrated into the Guadalajara staff since last Wednesday, for which firewood left in the Pearl Tapatia to the young people who were summoned before the Sinaloans as Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Pavel Pérez and Jesús Orozco, with which it is considered that Chivas goes with everything and without excuses to the field of Hidalgo.

Summoned from Chivas against Pachuca

Goalkeepers: Raul Gudino, Miguel Jimenez.

Defenses: Carlos Cisneros, Jesús Sánchez, Hiram Mier, Miguel Ponce, Luis Olivas, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño.

Midfielders: Jesús Molina, Fernando Beltrán, Sergio Flores, Eduardo Torres, Cristian Calderón.

Forwards: Isaac Brizuela, Ronaldo Cisneros, César Huerta, Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Ángel Zaldívar, Jesús Angulo.