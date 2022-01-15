How the love story of Lourdes Ornelas and Camilo Sesto began

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 16 Views

Lourdes Ornelas Y Camilo Sestos they had one love story a little unlucky. She herself was the one who, on one occasion, recounted in detail how their relationship was and the ups and downs they experienced.

Lourdes Ornelas and Camilo Sesto: A story of love and heartbreak

Lourdes Ornelas was only 18 years old when she met Camilo Sesto. She is Mexican and the deceased artist was Spanish. They met while she worked as an assistant to Lucía Méndez.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Jason Momoa is SINGLE; ends his marriage to Lisa Bonet

Just a few days before the start of the year, we already have the first …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved