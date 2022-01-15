How to search Google while protecting your privacy from DuckDuckGo with bangs | Technology

Whether you’ve been using DuckDuckGo for a while, or completely new to it, you may be wondering what bangs are. Here’s everything you need to know to protect your privacy and search faster.

DuckDuckGo is a search engine that promises to offer more privacy when searching the Internet. For this it says that it does not access our personal information and promises not to offer targeted ads.

And, in addition to all this, the engine offers a unique tool called bangs, which is very useful for faster web browsing with just a few commands.

In this article we briefly explain what it is and how to use this tool so that you can save time searching the Internet and still find relevant results.

What are bangs in DuckDuckGo? DuckDuckGo bangs are shortcuts that allow you to skip using the search engine altogether. Each bang represents a website, and when you use one, you are searching for that website directly.

For example, if you want to search Google instead of DuckDuckGo, you must type !g followed by your query. Adding the bang will take you directly to Google results, saving you the step of visiting Google and typing it directly into the search bar.

But nevertheless, Please note that if privacy is your main concern once you use a bang you are leaving DuckDuckGo and the site you go to may use tracking. The same as if you use the private search engine in a browser like Chrome.

Even if DuckDuckGo’s results may not be as broad as Google’s, bangs are another feature that makes it worth the switch if you are looking for a more private search engine.

Navigating safely on the Internet is not easy, but it is true that every day we have more tools that, using it well, can help us to prevent our data from circulating freely on the Internet, being mere merchandise for the big companies that play with Big Data. .