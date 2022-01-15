Huesca consolidates itself as a benchmark in mountain medicine studies – Huesca

The Master’s Degree in Emergency Medicine and Mountain Rescue at the Huesca Campus has held the institutional graduation ceremony for the last courses, suspended due to the pandemic, and the opening of the new course. Huesca has become a benchmark in this specialty, already nurturing its qualified rescue teams from different territories.

Some thirty doctors and nurses from all the Spanish communities, in addition to France and Argentina, have participated since the beginning of these studies at the Huesca campus, in a perfect province to do the internship.

Health workers from Madrid, Valencia, Navarra, Catalonia, Aragon and Italy will take a master’s degree over the next two years that has established itself as a national benchmark in this field. Up to 50 applications were submitted to cover the 15 places offered for the edition that has begun.

At the event there was a conference on obtaining mountain accident data and its application in accident prevention campaigns, given by Fernando Rivero, from the Guardia Civil Mountain Service, as well as a video summary of his training experience has prepared the health personnel who have completed the master’s degree.