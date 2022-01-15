If my service fails, is it reimbursed on the internet bill?

The incorporation of new technologies in daily life has increased in recent years and since the beginning of confinement due to pandemic from Covid-19 have led to a large part of our activities such as work, education and even leisure being carried out through connectivity to Internet, so any problem in this will bring difficulties to users who pay for this service.

That is why the number of complaints to internet operators has skyrocketed since then, such as last week when a widespread failure in Telmex internet services was reported, which was due to cuts in the wiring of fiber optics both in Mexico and in the U.S.

On that occasion, a good part of the national territory suffered from cuts in the connection with interruptions from Chiapas to Zacatecas or Nayarit, including the Mexico City or Jalisco and Puebla.

These problems have happened before and they will happen again, but, in any case, do you know what you have right What client when you are left without access to the internet when you are paying to stay connected to the network?

Regardless of whether you have contracted the services of izzy, mega cable, Telmex or total play, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (Ifetel) points out that when your internet connection has interruptions, the service provider has to compensate you with a part that corresponds to the price of the service that you stopped receiving, in addition to having to reward you with at least 20% of the time you stayed without signal, as established in NOM-184-SCFI-201.

If the company that provides you with internet services does not respect this right that you have as a consumer, and does not make the compensations in your internet receipt, Ifetel recommends that you use the I am a User portal so that you can make your complaint and send it directly to the responsible companies, which have the duty to contact you within 48 hours to resolve the situation.

This digital platform is also used to make claims in the event that you find charges on your account statement that you do not recognize or that you consider abusive, in addition to having the support of the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Prophesy) where you can also raise your complaints.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the My Pocket Tips section.