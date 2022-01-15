“I’m going to break his mad …”: Juan Soler attacks Televisa actress live from ‘Sale el Sol’

Mexico City.- The famous actor and presenter, John Soler, recently left everyone in complete shock TV picture, when broke out against Adriana Nieto Villanueva, a famous actress Televisa, and complained that his ex-partner was a “imbe…“, ensuring that you “would break his mother“live from the sun rises.

During the section of cloths in the sunOn January 13, Soler had to answer whether during his career how the actor at some point hated one or a colleague with whom he had worked Thursday, asking him to give the name of that person.

Given this, the actor Brave love He assured that he never felt hatred towards someone, but that he did have a strong problem with Nieto, highlighting that currently everything was fine with her and they had even made peace in the famous morning show.

How do you know, Juan and Adriana participated in the telenovela, Crazy Love, in 2003, where everything seemed to have a great friendship, however, behind the camera everything was different and in reality they were in a confrontation, it was even said that she spoke pests about him.

But the colleague Charles Arenas He wanted to clarify the situation and confessed that his problems were never of a personal nature, because in reality it was because of a third party, highlighting that his partner at the time was an “imbe…” that he did not like very much and that evidence of said confrontation .

It is not so much that I came to hate, but yes, I had my problems with her, with Adriana Nieto Villanueva, there were some things that did not seem to me and we had a distance, but it was not hatred, “explained Soler.

Finally, Soler clarified that he no longer had a problem with her and when they joked that he was there, he said that they would take her and nothing would happen, but when they said it was that couple, he quickly got up saying that he did break his face.

It was not her, it was because she got involved with a real imbe…, I hope she is listening to him, because she was a real imbe… first class… Bring what I am going to break your mother, “he said annoyed, ending his topic.

Source: Twitter @saleelsoltv