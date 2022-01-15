Influencer dies diagnosed with the so-called ‘Benjamin Button disease’

YouTube influencer Adalia Rose Williams dies 1:14

(CNN Spanish) — Adalia Rose Williams, the teenager who achieved millions of subscribers on YouTube, died last Wednesday night.

Her family announced the news this Thursday through a message on her official Instagram account, in which they acknowledge that the young woman managed to leave a mark on millions of people, and thanked her for all the support she had, as well as the care doctor he received for several years.

Adalia Rose was diagnosed with progeria, a disease that causes accelerated aging due to a gene mutation.

According to the National Human Genome Research Institute in the United States, progeria occurs around the first year of birth, and children with this diagnosis die of heart failure or stroke. The average lifespan is 12 or 13 years.

Adalia Rose was an inspiration to many. Her videos on social networks, where she shared makeup tutorials, moments from her personal life and daily experiences, add up to millions of views.

His family said that although he came and left quietly, his life did not go unnoticed, and now they ask for privacy to get through this difficult time.