Investigation reveals that Juan Gabriel had relationships with two prisoners and a high-ranking oil company official

The Federal Security Directorate (DFS), an investigative and espionage agency of the PRI governments of the 1970s and 1980s, allocated public resources to investigate all aspects of Juan Gabriel’s life, from his properties, his criminal record, but He also investigated in detail the intimate life of the singer.

In the untested file that the DFS made on the ‘Divo de Juárez’ in 1984, which EL UNIVERSAL has exclusively in its possession, it is detailed that during his stay in the Lecumberri prison he had “intimate relationships” with his two companions of cell, one of them, it is stated, prosecuted for homicide.

But it is also assured in the espionage file, that when leaving the so-called “Black Palace”, Juan Gabriel had “intimate relations” with a high-ranking official of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), but also with a famous artist and singer, who began his career since the early 80’s and is still in force.

El Gran Diario de México makes this intelligence report known because it has the complete document without testifying about a public figure and shows that a Mexican State apparatus in charge of detecting threats to national security allocated resources to spy on a person and make statements without no documentary evidence.

This newspaper reserves the names of the people involved by the disappeared Federal Directorate of Security in “intimate relationships” with the singer – who died in August 2016 – within the framework of respect for private life.

The original of this document is under the protection of the General Archive of the Nation.

“During his stay in that prison, Aguilera Valadez had ‘intimate’ relations with his roommate H (….) the latter was prosecuted for the homicide of payers from an office of the Ministry of Finance.

“It was also investigated that Juan Gabriel maintains “intimate” relationships with (….) who works for Petróleos Mexicanos. As well as the artist and singer (…)”.

In the file, addressed to José Antonio Zorrilla Pérez, then director of the DFS, it is stated that Juan Gabriel was arrested on April 14, 1970, and held in Lecumberri for the crimes of theft and damage to another’s property.

TATIANA’S EX-FATHER-IN-LAW TAKES JUAN GABRIEL FROM PENALTY TO SING AT HER PARTIES

It is pointed out that Aguilera Valadez’s sentence was for a period of three years, but she only remained in Lecumberri for eight months, by virtue of the fact that General Andrés Puentes Vargas, Enriqueta Jiménez “La Prieta Linda” and Efraín BLussman Pinker, who has history of drug trafficking, managed and paid the bail for him to be released.

“It should be noted that Alberto Aguilera Valadez’s file is missing.”

The intelligence report highlights that General Andrés Puentes Vargas, who served as director of the Lecumberri prison, continually took Alberto Aguilera Valadez out of the aforementioned prison to perform at his private parties.

The DFS reports that on September 11, 1983, in Monclova, Coahuila, “a problem” arose, due to the fact that Juan Gabriel “did not show up to sing in a palenque, claiming to be ill, “provoking a collective fight in which the Aguilera Valadez’s bodyguards pretended to be effective agents of the Military Federal Judicial Police who “beat several people with the butts of their weapons.”

“Likewise, it is reported that the investigated party has several properties registered under his name, in the Public Property Registry of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, of which the list is attached.

The document also states that Juan Gabriel maintained a close friendship with the then governor of Tlaxcala, Tulio Hernández Gómez, with Silvia Pinal and the Alatriste family.