IRS: How to Report Cryptocurrency Earnings and Transactions

Cryptocurrencies are virtual, but not invisible, and the IRS also wants to know everything about the transactions with them so that the corresponding taxes are paid. The 2021 1040 form includes a cryptocurrency question you can’t ignore.

When making the tax return, you must include the gains derived from sales, income or investments with virtual currency such as bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and others.

The tax agency considers cryptocurrency to be “property” for federal income tax purposes, as reflected in its Notice 2014-21. That means taxable gains or losses must be recognized and reported whenever you exchange cryptocurrency for dollars, euros, goods or services, real estate, a Tesla car, or another cryptocurrency.

What you should know about cryptocurrencies when filing taxes

The 2021 Form 1040 includes a cryptocurrency question that taxpayers are required to answer: “At any time during 2021, did you receive, sell, exchange, or otherwise dispose of any financial interest in any virtual currency?” (At any time during 2021, did you receive, sell, or trade any financial interest in any virtual currency?)

The question is so important that it was placed below the part of the form where the taxpayer’s personal data goes, and it includes a box to answer “yes” or “no”.

You must check the “yes” box:

▪ You received payment with virtual currency for a service you offered

▪ Received or transferred virtual currency for free, and does not qualify as a gift under federal tax rules.

▪ He got virtual currency as a result of mining and staking activities.

▪ Received virtual currency as income from work, either as salary or hiring payment.

▪ Traded or sold virtual currency.

If you check yes, use IRS Form 8949 and Schedule D of Form 1040 to figure the capital gain or loss.

IRS expects you to answer a key crypto question on your 2021 tax return. Susan Walsh AP

You can check no:

▪ If you have cryptocurrencies in a wallet or account.

▪ If you transfer cryptocurrencies between one and another account or wallet that belongs to you.

▪ If your virtual currency transactions were limited to buying real money, including the use of platforms such as PayPal.

▪ If all you did was buy virtual currencies, like any other investment.

Important dates for filing taxes 2021

January 14: The IRS Free File program is available to start filing taxes for free for taxpayers with annual income of less than $73,000.

January 24: IRS begins accepting 2021 tax returns, which it asked to be done electronically and with a deposit to speed up the process and avoid errors, and at the same time get a faster refund.

April 18: deadline to file the tax return in 2022.

This story was originally published on January 14, 2022 5:42 p.m.