Is Tecatito Corona the missing piece for Sevilla to aspire to the LaLiga title?

The Mexican soccer player, Jesús Corona, was officially announced as a new Sevilla player. The famous ‘tecatito‘ arrives at a club that is fighting for the title of The league and who dreams of lifting the Europa League cup again.



ESPNDigital shares five points that could convince fans of the Seville that the Aztec player would be the piece the squad needed to win its first league since 1946.

The “weakness” of Lopetegui and Monchi

The Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui, current strategist Seville, knows perfectly the game level of the ‘tecatito‘ by directing it in the porto. The former coach of the Spanish National Team has never hidden his admiration for Corona and in conversation with ESPN in 2020 he indicated that he would sign the Aztec without thinking about it.

“The prototype is Corona, it is one of my weaknesses, he is an extraordinary player, he has a lot of talent, a very high ability to control the game and offensive situations, an important speed. I would bring him with open eyes. If he has not come out it is because I imagine that Porto would ask for a lot of money but he has been one of the best players in the Portuguese league and if you ask me I would tell you that he would have it emphatically,” Lopetegui said.

For his part, Monchi, Sevilla’s sports director, praised Jesús’ qualities and highlighted that his quality led him to be considered the best footballer in the Portuguese Championship.

“What am I going to say about Corona? He is a great Porto player who has also worked with my coach, Lopetegui. He is a very important player. In the 2019-20 season he was named the best footballer in the Portuguese championship. We don’t all know anymore. Corona is a player of a very high level,” he said in an interview with Imagen Televisión.

With Corona among the ranks of Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui and Monchi make their dream of having the player they have longed for years come true.

It will increase internal competition

The arrival of the ‘tecatito‘ will cause the Andalusian squad to increase its level in a very important stage of the season with the Seville five points from Real Madridleader of the classification in The league, and in the face of his commitment to Dinamo Zagreb for the ticket to the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

In Sevilla’s recent games, Lucas Ocampos and Papu Gómez have been Lopetegui’s starting wingers and Corona’s presence will make the two Argentine footballers work hard if they want to remain Julen’s first options.

However, not only the attackers will have to increase their level before the arrival of Corona, who at Porto also played in the midfield and in that area of ​​the field, Lopetegui has used various men throughout the current campaign, so figures like Óliver Torres, Joan Jordán and Ivan Rakitic will have to make an effort to be considered by Julen.

Thanks to the incorporation of ‘Tecatito’, Julen Lopetegui could count on a more competitive squad to face the most important part of the season.

Extensive experience at club and international level

At 29 years old, Crown boasts of a great career that began with scratched of the MX League, with which he shone in a Club World Cup. The Aztec spent two years in the First Division of Mexico and in 2013 he would have the opportunity to emigrate to the Old Continent when he was signed by Twente from the Netherlands.

After his outstanding performances in the Eredivisie, Jesús was hired in 2015 by Porto, a club where he would establish himself as one of the best footballers in Portugal. In the 2019-20 campaign, the coach and captains of the various clubs in the Portuguese League chose him as the most outstanding player in the championship.

E or a permium for 𝗠𝗘𝗟𝗛𝗢𝗥 𝗝𝗢𝗚𝗔𝗗𝗢𝗥 𝗗𝗔 𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗔 𝗡𝗢𝗦 𝗘𝗠 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵-𝟮𝟬 VAI for … Tecatito Crown! 🔥🔥

The trainers and the team captains are never the ones who chose the player of FC Porto! Leave your message to the athlete✍

.#PortugalLeague #talented #LINK US pic.twitter.com/PsNmlWlPAq – Portuguese League (@ligaportugal) August 28, 2020

With Porto, ‘Tecatito’ not only shone at the domestic level but was also a protagonist with the Dragons in the Champions League, the highest club competition in the world. Corona knows the main UEFA tournament perfectly, having played it on several occasions and the 2020/21 campaign was special as it was key in the elimination of Juventus in the Round of 16. It should be noted that Jesús also knows the Europa League well, a tournament he has played twice.

At the international level, Corona made his debut in 2014 with the Mexican National Team and was part of the Aztec squad that participated in the 2018 Russian World Cup. The former Twente player has also played in the Gold Cup, Copa América and is one of the regular men of ‘Tata’ Martino, Tri strategist, in the World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

Necessary in a damaged area of ​​Sevilla

The signing of Crown was not only an excellent market opportunity that took advantage of the Seville but it was also a hiring that needed Lopetegui due to the significant casualties it has in that area.

The starter on the far right of the pitch in Julen’s scheme was Erik Lamela, who suffered a shoulder injury in late November and is scheduled to return to the pitch in early March.

Similarly, Suso, Lamela’s only competition before the arrival of Corona, suffered a broken ankle days after Erik’s injury and could not return to the fields until April.

‘Tecatito’ arrives at a Sevilla that needs options in attack and Julen Lopetegui indicated at a press conference this Friday that the Mexican is the player who can offer him offensive solutions. It should be noted that Corona can also fulfill defensive duties by playing in Porto as a right back.

The style of ‘Tecatito’ could strengthen three companies

Seville has great players in its squad and the incorporation of Crown allows that Lopetegui can form new societies in the field that could provide results to the Andalusian team.

For example, Lucas Ocampos He is one of the key pieces in Julen’s scheme and could form an extraordinary duo on the wings with the Argentine winger on the left side and Corona on the right side. Even Julen, due to Jesus’ ability to play as a winger, could use both players on the same wing.

‘Tecatito’ could also form a great partnership with Ivan Rakitic in midfield creating a direct play through the center and finding the spaces to connect with the attackers.

Finally, ‘Tecatito’ and papu gomez they can become key in creating Sevilla’s game and assisting the attackers in the box. With Porto, Corona positioned himself as one of the best assisters in Europe.