“It was necessary to refresh the objectives”

Rafa Baca highlighted the freshness and dynamism that the reinforcements bring to Cruz Azul and also explained the reasons why the departure of some players was better.

He is rarely seen smiling as he did on Saturday, he is always the ‘villain’, who takes all the criticism, no matter what happens, but in Cruz Azul’s debut he shone and spread its brilliance: Rafael Baca signed a great goal that renewed confidence and also sealed the 2-0 win against Xolos for a fortuitous start on the road in search of the tenth star.

The sky-blue midfielder knows it and is also grateful, because he is sure that this new face of the team, with spirit and renewed goals It is thanks to the restructuring that the campus suffered prior to the Closing Tournament Shout Mexico Closing 2022, where there were at least 12 casualties, but also the incorporation of young elements that can contribute to the team led by John Reynoso that dynamism for which he begged so much.

“It was seen a more dynamic team, that can only be done by youth, I liked this transformation of bringing youth, quality players who bring freshness to the team, it’s what is needed. What the club is doing is great, the reinforcements are going to help to transform the team, to rejuvenate it, to make it more dynamic and that is good for everyone”, Rafa Baca explained at a press conference about the reinforcements that arrived at Cruz Azul.

And it is that the 32-year-old soccer player explained the reasons why La Maquina needed this squad renewal after having won the ninth star, in May 2021, because without blaming the players who already wanted to leave, he focused on the new qualities that the players bring to the team. young reinforcements that debuted on Day 1: Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez and Uriel Antuna, who are also managing to recover the internal competition that characterized the team so much Champion.

“When a team leaves Champion There has to be a restructuring of players, because there are players who want to continue growing professionally, they want to leave because it ends up being a good opportunity when the team becomes Champion. It was to renew the group to be able to have the same demands before becoming Champions and we are in that transition of forming a new group with new ambitions, cWe have new goals and we have started the tournament on the right foot”, he insisted.

“The reinforcements are players who already know the League, with a lot of quality, their ability does not surprise me. That renewal was needed, to refresh the objectives, the goals and with these changes we achieved that and it can be seen; they come with a great desire to transcend, to leave a mark on Cruz Azul”, Rafael Baca.

“What they come to bring is internal competition, when we won the Championship it is what gave us strength because it brought out the best of the one who was playing and the one who was on the bench; that is very important in the team, that internal competition is being rescued, little by little you will see the best version of each of the players”warned the midfielder born in Michoacán.

Rafa Baca spoke about his amazing goal in his debut

Finally, and without wanting to gain much prominence after his great goal at the Azteca Stadium, which also meant victory for Cruz Azul, Rafa Baca put aside the criticism with which he is constantly attacked on social networks, ensuring that his intention is only to contribute his best version in favor of the cement team.