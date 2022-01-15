“It will be a demanding rival, who is in another process, in another transition”

2022-01-15
Reinaldo wheel, technician of Colombia, spoke at a press conference about the friendly that they will hold this Sunday (5:00 pm) against Honduras in Fort Lauderdale.
“Honduras will be a rival as always, very demanding, which is in another process, in another transition, the teacher has only been there for a few months, he has a balanced team group, with experienced and young people in good condition who in the processes Luis Suarez Y George Louis Pinto they made a good development that took them to World Cups and Olympic Games”, he began by telling about the Bicolor.
And he added: “He plays good football and now with the ingredient and experience of this Colombian coaching staff, which will bring him that order, it will be a good evaluation for us.”
Rueda faces this match just like the “H”, with a group made up of players from the domestic tournament, but with his sights set on the qualifying rounds. Qatar 2022.
Gómez knows most of these footballers very well, so Rueda was asked if he had planned something to surprise the now strategist of the Catracho team.
“Very difficult. There is no mystery about football and national teams and we are dealing with a very experienced, very successful coaching staff. A coach like him Hernan Dario, with his career, is the most successful Colombian coach in Colombia, five World Cups is not just anyone and surprising him is not going ”.
Rueda stressed again that he will face a team under construction and that the collective, as well as the individual, could define the match.
“We are aware that we are going to face a Honduras in another transition, which is in that renewal period, perhaps with experienced ones, but with the projection of young people. What we can show about the community and the individualities that can be expressed according to what Honduras does and what we can propose”, he concluded.