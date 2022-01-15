“It will be a demanding rival, who is in another process, in another transition”

2022-01-15

Reinaldo wheel, technician of Colombia, spoke at a press conference about the friendly that they will hold this Sunday (5:00 pm) against Honduras in Fort Lauderdale.

“Honduras will be a rival as always, very demanding, which is in another process, in another transition, the teacher has only been there for a few months, he has a balanced team group, with experienced and young people in good condition who in the processes Luis Suarez Y George Louis Pinto they made a good development that took them to World Cups and Olympic Games”, he began by telling about the Bicolor.

And he added: “He plays good football and now with the ingredient and experience of this Colombian coaching staff, which will bring him that order, it will be a good evaluation for us.”

Rueda faces this match just like the “H”, with a group made up of players from the domestic tournament, but with his sights set on the qualifying rounds. Qatar 2022.

Gómez knows most of these footballers very well, so Rueda was asked if he had planned something to surprise the now strategist of the Catracho team.