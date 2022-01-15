Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

One of the couples who managed to win the affection of the public with their love story, came to an end.

Jason Momoa Y Lisa Bonet They announced their separation after 16 years together. They currently have two daughters: Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf.

Share official statement

The actor of “game of Thrones” Y “Aquaman” He announced the unexpected news through a statement that he published on his Facebook profile. Instagram.

Apparently, the decision would have been made by both and as explained in the message, their divorce is the result of a process of change that has come into their lives in recent months and from which they will continue to grow, but in different ways.

“We have all felt the pressure of these transformative times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts that are taking place,” the message reads.

“And so, we share our family news: that we are breaking up,” he continued.

“The love between us continues, evolving into the ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to be… Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our daughters.”

The actors ended their statement with a reflection on the family, personal and professional lessons that they will continue to share with their daughters.

“Teaching our children what is possible. Living prayer, may love prevail”, they concluded.

At the moment, none of the celebrities has given more statements about it. They only added that they decided to make their separation public because they prefer to maintain the honesty that has characterized them over the years.

Their relation

The love story of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet goes back to 2005, when they would have met in a jazz club. It was from that moment on that the actors were crushed and began to frequent each other until they began a formal courtship.

By then, the famous was 26 years old and was entering the world of acting, while Lisa Michelle Bonet had already debuted on television at the age of 11 and gained fame with her participation in The Cosby Show, a series where she shared credits with Bill Cosby, Malcolm Warner, Phylicia Rashad, Tempest Bledsoe, among others.

Two years later, they had their first daughter. In 2008 their second daughter was born. Currently, they are 14 and 13 years old.

