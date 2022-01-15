Jason Momoa is SINGLE; ends his marriage to Lisa Bonet

Just a few days before the start of the year, we already have the first break in hollywood, is about Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who were one of the stronger couples.

Through a statement,they announced their separation after having been together for more than 15 years and as a result of their relationship they had two children.

“We have all suffered the changes of the current era. A revolution is unfolding and our family is no stranger to it,” he says.

“We share the news about our family which is that let’s split up We share this, not because we think we have to make it news, but because when we talk about our lives we think we have to do it with dignity and honesty, “he continues.

“The love between us continues and it has evolved in ways that deserve to be known and experienced. We free each other to be the people we are becoming.”

In 2005 began their relationship after coinciding in the same event and that the actress was the crush of the protagonist of “Aquaman“.

Also, the couple She had two children: Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Bonet is also the mother of the young actress Zoë Kravitz, musician’s daughter Lenny Kravitz, with whom Momoa had a very good friendship.

It was until the 2017 they decided to get married and they celebrated a secret ceremony, now after five years of marriage, the couple put an end to their relationship.

