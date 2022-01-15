Jesus Corona’s WhatsApp hacked

In the social networks of the Cruz Azul goalkeeper, Jesús Corona, they postponed comments that the player himself later discredited

The goalkeeper of Cruz Azul, José de Jesús Corona, denounced the hacking of his WhatsApp number through his social networks.

EFE

In his Instagram stories, “Chuy” himself was in charge of updating the situation of his application, warning his contacts not to pay attention to messages requesting money.

“For the people who are talking to you, or writing about my WhatsApp, please don’t pay attention, it’s not me, they hacked me. I’ll let you know here, but please don’t answer, don’t give them money because that’s what they are asking”.

Likewise, Corona issued a warning to his hackers: “People I understand that it is January and that we all have expenses, but get to work and stop screwing others.”

José de Jesús Corona also exhibited screenshots of the messages with the two accounts where the bank deposits were being requested.

However, the Cruz Azul goalkeeper revealed that the criminals were also requesting personal data about his family.

ESPNDigital He was able to learn that Corona immediately contacted all his colleagues at Cruz Azul, in addition, of course, to his family and friends outside the La Noria team, who remain alert to the goalkeeper’s news about his particular App.