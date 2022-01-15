Jona Dos Santos and Diego Valdés had their first minutes with America in a friendly with Atlante

Coach Santiago Solari admitted practically all the players he had available for this match with the aim of continuing to observe variants

America played this Friday a friendly match against atlantean at the Azteca Stadium with the aim of not losing soccer rhythm after the Águilas this weekend will not play their Day 2 match against Mazatlan due to remodeling works in the house of the cañoneros.

Jonathan Dos Santos with America in Coapa @America club

The good news for the azulcremas is that in this Friday’s duel both Jonathan Dos Santos as Diego Valdes they had their first minutes with the América shirt, in the case of Jona he started as a starter in the azulcrema midfield, while Valdés entered in the second half and is recovering from muscular discomfort that afflicted him in recent days, but he managed to recover for the clash against the azulgrana.

The match between Colts and Águilas ended with a tie at 1 at the end of 90 minutes, in the first half the Iron Colts went up on the scoreboard with a score of Joaquin Hernandez, however, in the complement the Uruguayan Federico Vinas scored the equalizing goal, the charrúa reappeared with the team after overcoming the infection of covid from last week and is shaping up to start on January 22 when the Americanists receive the visit of the champion Atlas.

The technician Santiago Solari he gave entry to practically all the players he had available for this match with the aim of continuing to observe variants for the rest of the tournament, although he also gave rest to other elements such as the goalkeeper William Ochoa, the Argentine is still looking for his best eleven for his next league game because from the start for the match against Atlas will not be able to count on Roger Martinez and at the moment he does not have anyone who occupies the position of far right, in addition to the fact that Miguel Layun he is injured and is in doubt for the duel against the foxes.

The Americanists will return to work next week with their minds set on the duel on day 3 against Atlas, the azulcremas are still waiting to close their last tournament reinforcements and hope that this situation can happen next week, meanwhile Santiago Solari He works with what he has to try to get his first win of the season in front of his fans.