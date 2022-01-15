Jonathan dos Santos showed off his new number with America

Jonathan dos Santos had his first minutes as a player for America this Friday morning. The midfielder started in the friendly match where the azulcremas tied at one goal with Atlante on the pitch of Aztec stadium, so it became clear that it is available to play.

Recently, the youngest of the brothers two saints was discharged before the MX League with his record that qualifies him as a soccer player trained in Mexico, in addition to the number 7 on the shirt, which the player was already able to publicly boast of through a video that the official account of the America club made it known.

The clip was recorded at the facilities of the Colossus of Santa Ursula and there you see jona sitting in the locker room, shirtless. Later, he goes to his place and looks at the jersey with the 7 accompanied by his name. From there, he jumps onto the field and heads to the stands to pose with his full uniform on.

In conclusion, two saints return to the dressing room and finish with the sentence “We are Eagles”. With this, all that remains is to wait for Jonathan’s debut in an official match as an America player, which would make him the third member of his family to achieve it; first his father (RIP) in the 80’s, more recently his brother Giovani and now him.