Julia Fox and the extra short latex top for another date with Kanye West

“It was every girl’s dream”

The truth is that it is not the first time that Kanye organizes a photo session for a date with Julia, because just a few days ago the celebrities formalized their relationship by capturing every moment of their coexistence while the singer created Julia’s looks.

“In the restaurant, Ye digested an entire photo shoot for me, while people dined! The entire restaurant loved it and cheered us on while this was going on. After dinner, Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had a hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true.. It felt like a real moment of Cinderella. I don’t know how he did it or how he got everything there in time. But I was surprised. Like, who does that stuff for a second date? Or any date! Everything between us has been organic. I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future, I love the way,” the actress wrote. Interview.