Julia Fox shines on Instagram with more love photos with Kanye West and generates rumors with Madonna

The new girlfriend of the American rapper kanye-west, Julie Fox, delighted fans with more stunning photos with the groom as the lovebirds had some quality time with madonna, FLloyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross for one night in Los Angeles.

Instagram capture @Madonna

Julia, 31, and the singer of crazy for you they went to Instagram and shared sweet photos of their outing.

The photos also show Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross.

Madonna posted the photos with the caption: “I went to dinner with Julia to talk about my film and other people showed up.”

Will Kanye West’s New Flame Julia Fox Play Madonna in Upcoming Biopic?

Kanye West’s new girlfriend, actress Julia Fox, could be in the running to play Madonna in the superstar’s upcoming biopic that will mark her rise to stardom.

The Material Girl herself hinted that she was in talks with Fox for the coveted role, sharing photos with the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Posting candid footage of her and Fox from their night out at Delilah restaurant in Los Angeles, Madonna shared that the two had a “chat” about her movie before “other people showed up.”

The legendary singer will reportedly direct her much-delayed biopic herself with Devil Cody co-writing with her.