Kanye West threatens to ‘beat up’ Pete Davidson

Kanye West threatens to “beat the crap out of” Pete Davidson in his new song “My Life Was Never Eazy.” This dispute occurs because the comedian from “SNL” is the current boyfriend of kim kardashian.

The rapper released a teaser for his new song which will premiere on Friday, January 14.In the lyrics you can see the following sentence:

“God saved me from that crash, Just so I can punch Pete Davidson’s butt.”

The song is a collaboration with rapper The Game. The single is about the car accident that almost took the life of Kim Kardashian’s ex in 2002.

The marriage with the socialite lasted seven years, until their divorce in January of last year. After that, the influencer has been dating since October of last year with the comedian of “Saturday Night Live”, Pete Davidson. On the other hand, the rapper is dating “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox.

This is the first time Kanye has publicly released his thoughts regarding Davidson. West had previously tried to get back together with Kim. It is speculated that he is still in love with his ex-wife and that he would be using Fox to make him jealous, this according to sources of Page Six.

Kanye West punches a fan

This occurs in the midst of the recent controversy of the singer and a fan in the early hours of Wednesday, in which the star allegedly beat him badly for twice asking for an autograph. The incident was reported by the alleged victim and an investigation is being carried out by the Los Angeles Police for criminal assault.