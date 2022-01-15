Kid from Titanic continues to collect money for the film; this wins

Digital Millennium

titanica is one of the most successful films and despite the fact that it was released more than 20 years ago Without a doubt, it has already become a classic. In this film we saw Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as the protagonists of the story, but a boy also appeared that you surely remember since he was one of the third class passengers who died along with his sister and mom.

Reece Thompson is the name of the actor who at the age of five participated in titanica Y Although he had few scenes, we were moved by the sad ending his character had. And even though he’s all grown up now, he’s still benefiting from the movie’s success.

In an interview with Business Insider the 30-year-old actor revealed that he continues to receive money thanks to Titanics, this more than 20 years after its premiere. In addition, he recalled that he began his career as a child model and that his mother received the offer to participate in a commercial or on film.

“It turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies in history, so it’s kind of weird to see it in hindsight. My mom said, ‘Let’s do it, it’ll be great. Even if the movie is bad, we’ll watch it,'” the actor said.

Reece Thompson said in the interview that after working on the film he was paid about 25 thousand dollars and that everything was deposited in a bank account to manage their living expenses or your education.

But that was not all, since years after the premiere and due to royalties he continued to receive checks for several thousand dollars every three months, but as time went on the amount was reduced to 100 and 300 monthly dollars.

“It’s funny because this is no longer present in my mind. It’s not like I’m thinking, ‘Oh when am I going to get a new Titanic check?’ but when it happens it’s like, ‘Oh great, an extra $100.’

He said that he was sometimes surprised that he was still receiving money from the work heue made in a film that was released almost 25 years ago.

“There were a couple of times I said, ‘This is a check for 250. This movie is 25 years old and that’s pretty weird, but I hope it keeps making a lot of money because that means more money for me.'”

