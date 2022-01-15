Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are caught very affectionate

After their vacation in the Bahamas, the couple had a romantic date in Los Angeles. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were caught very affectionate hugging and holding hands.

After not being able to be together during the holidays, since Kim spent Christmas with his family and Pete new year at a concert with miley cyrus, the couple decided to start 2022 with a escape to the paradisiacal archipelago. After his return, the businesswoman and the comedian were captured as romantic on a date that included pizza and ice cream.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson show love before the cameras

There are few times that the Skims founder and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian have been caught in public. However, this time they ignored the cameras that were watching them and continued with their night.

the news portal TMZ shared the images in which you see Kim Kardashian hugging Pete Davidson, as he happily hugs her back as they wait for their ice cream. They were also photographed walking hand in hand and inside a restaurant enjoying pizzas and soft drinks.

While Kanye West shows off his new love from the rooftops with Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian prefers to keep a lower profile with Pete Davidson, with whom she is happier than ever. Even recently a source close to the socialite revealed what completely fell in love with the comedian’s businesswoman.