La Nación / Histeria presents the video clip of “Medicine”

Under the concept of an experience that must be overcome, the pop-punk group Histeria presents the video clip of the song “Medicina (vos sos la cura)”. It was recorded in different locations in Asunción and San Lorenzo, during November 2021, under the direction of Rodolfo Garay, based on the script by César Chávez.

Garay worked together with Maca Olmedo in editing this material, which features Jennifer Ramos and Jeremías Cardozo as actors, under the executive and art direction of Histeria. The audiovisual deals with a love breakup, when anguish, nostalgia and the need for rapprochement are always lurking beneath the everyday.

As for this song, released a few days ago and with very good repercussions, the band states that they are looking for a sound that leans more towards North American pop-punk and the integration of subtle but present instrumental arrangements.

The executive production of this theme was carried out by the group, the lyrics are by César Chávez, while the music has shared credits from César Chávez, Manuel Salazar, Sebastián Arias and Oscar Rivas. Rodolfo Garay was in charge of musical production, tracking, mixing and mastering. The song was recorded in Asunción, at Rodolfo Garay’s home studio, in May 2020.

Histeria has been on the scene for two years and is currently made up of Sebastián Arias on bass, Manuel Salazar on drums, guitars and synthesizers led by César Chávez, and Macarena Olmedo on vocals.

