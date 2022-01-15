Laura Pausini will show her “true soul” in an Amazon Prime Video movie

Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini will tell her life and show her “true soul” in an Amazon Video Prime movie, with “never-before-seen glimpses of her private and professional life,” the streaming platform announced Friday.

Based on an original idea by the singer herself, “Laura Pausini – A pleasure to meet you” tells the personal story and career of an artist who has sold more than 70 million records worldwide.

Pausini offers in this film “an opportunity to discover new and unknown aspects of herself and her world,” says an Amazon Prime Video statement about this production directed by Ivan Cotroneo that can be seen in 2022 in the 240 countries and territories where the platform is available.

Amazon says it’s the film debut for the “Se Fue” singer and one of the “most renowned Italian artists around the world.”

Pausini recently collaborated with singer-songwriter Diane Warren on the song “Io Sì” (“Seen”), which allowed her to become the first woman in Italian music history to be nominated for an Oscar for best original song.

In addition, the theme, which Pausini performed during the 2021 Oscar ceremony, which was recorded due to the covid-19 pandemic, won the Golden Globe in the same category.

Produced by Endemol Shine Italy, the Amazon Prime Video feature film has a script signed by Ivan Cotroneo, Monica Rametta and the artist herself responsible for musical successes such as “Between you and a thousand seas”.

Music producer, television collaborator and, above all, singer-songwriter, Pausini made her debut in Italy at the age of 18 when she won the prestigious San Remo Festival in 1993.

Since then he has released 13 studio albums, both in Spanish and Italian, which have earned him awards such as the Grammy for “Best Latin Pop Album” for his album “Escucha” (2006).

“Laura Pausini – A pleasure to meet you” joins a list of original Amazon Prime Video series, including “Maradona: blessed dream”, “On a trip with the Derbez”, “The game of keys”, “Pan and circus”, “The president” and “How to survive single”.