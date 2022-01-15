Leave the Nest? Antonio “Chucho” López would leave America and go to Necaxa as an exchange

Antonio “Chucho” Lopez has not been able to find the long-awaited regularity in America from Mexico last 2021. And as a consequence of the restructuring that those led by Santiago Solari are going through facing the already started Closing, “Chucho” could change the scene and wear the colors of Necaxa as part of the negotiations that would facilitate the arrival – not yet official, but imminent according to ESPN – of Alexander Zendejas at Eaglesfor whom they also disbursed a sum of 3 million dollars.

The chapín midfielder would disembark in the Ray along with Fernando Madrigal, who also could not find a place in the starting eleven, although López was a starter in the 1-1 draw against Puebla of the first day. However, this was not the rule in the last Opening due, for example, to the fibula fracture that sidelined him from the courts for almost four months. Said return was, precisely, against the Necaxa U-20.

The good news is that there I could add more minutes. Something beneficial for the “Chucho”, since Luis Fernando Tenanew strategist for the Guatemalan national team, warned that is one of the legionnaires with whom he was in contact and could take into account: “We have spoken with each one of them and they have been very positive for when the National Team needs them. We will also avoid harming them in their respective seasons as much as possible, so that some of them also finish adapting to their clubs”said Tena.

Let us remember that this clean in america occurred due to falls in both the quarterfinals of Shout Mexico Tournament 2021 against Pumas de UNAM (1-3 on aggregate) as in the final of the Concachampionswhere Joel Campbell’s Monterrey team beat them 1-0 and snatched the chance to play the Club World Cup. So far, the Eagles have signed Jonathan Dos Santos and Diego Valdés. And they await the arrival of the third reinforcement, which would be the former Necaxa midfielder, 23 years old.

How did Necaxa do last tournament?

Necaxa, directed by the Argentine Pablo Guede, finished the Apertura 2021 in fourteenth placewith 20 points and only one unit to fight in the playoffs to enter the final group. Despite this, Zendejas was vital contributing six goals to establish himself as the best Mexican scorer of the past semester. A demanding void that “Chucho”, with his talent, must fillr if you disembark in the Ray. A responsibility that, thinking about the future of Guatemala, is more fruitful than another year of inactivity.