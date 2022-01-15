Ligue 1: Leo Messi ‘doesn’t want’ to go with the Argentina national team… because of Real Madrid!

LThe first final for the goal is next February 15. PSG is measured for the knockout stages of the Champions League against Real Madrid, absolute king of the competition in a duel full of morbidity wherever you look at it, and thinking of said transcendental commitment, all of Paris hopes that Messi reach one hundred percent… something that today is in doubt.

The pars st germain hired Leo Messi in August 2021 with a single objective: to help the club win its first UEFA Champions League. For this reason, the leadership disbursed 200 million euros for a two-year contract so that in said period, the best in the world can give its best version to a club that modeled its financial and sports structure to achieve the objective, something that Messi he knows very well and so he logically feels some responsibility.

It happens that Leo would only train again on January 17 along with his teammates. If he regains his level in practice, he will be summoned for the game on the 23rd by the local League… without first not forgetting that Messi has not played at an official level or trained since December 22, that is, a little less than a month without friction and with remnants of the Covid-19 that he suffered at the beginning of the year.

Argentina wants to quote him and can do so, but…

Now, if Leo trained at the same time and saw minutes against Reims, time will give for Argentina to quote him. The selected one visits Chile on January 27, and then receives Colombia in Córdoba. Scaloni would like to have Messi since for calendar reasons, there will be few games and chances of living together before Qatar 2022, in addition to the fact that he is the captain and absolute emblem of the squad.

PSG’s plan thinking about Madrid

To all this, PSG has a plan for Leo thinking about the duel with Real Madrid, and this scheme is totally altered by the Argentine team in case he is summoned. The objective that is Messi train at the same time from Monday with the group, watch a few minutes if necessary against Reims, and then, from January 24 to February 5, one day before the away game with Lille, do a mini-preseason to be ready. the pair of the group.

With Argentina inside, and PSG in a final… what to do?

The physical rigor that Chile and Colombia will impose against Argentina will be extreme. Both selected risk their lives thinking about Qatar and although Leo will want to play since he will never reject a summons, he would not reach one hundred percent. It is possible that Scaloni talks with Messi, invites him to make a decision that he will possibly respect, and it has to do with his not being part of the call this time.