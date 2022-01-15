Like El Salvador, Tonga could have its Bitcoin Law

Key facts: Tongan politician hopes that bitcoin will serve to empower unbanked farmers.

The bill will be introduced in September or October, explains Lord Fusitu’a.

Progressively, hyperbitcoinization seems to be advancing. According to the words of the former deputy of Tonga, Mata’i’ulua ‘i Fundamotu (better known as Lord Fusitu’a), his country will have a Bitcoin Law, such as the one that governs El Salvador from September 2021.

Fuitu’a, who is currently the president of the Union of Parliamentarians Against Corruption, presented a 5-step plan to bitcoinize that country located in Oceania, near Australia and New Zealand.

The bill will first go to Parliament in September or October 2022. If approved, it will go to the Palace Office, where it must receive the king’s assent. As a third step, approximately one month will be waited to define all the issues that are necessary for the application of the standard. The fourth step is to define the date of entry into force and the fifth step is when bitcoin (BTC) becomes legal tender in Tonga.

Fusitu’a acknowledges that El Salvador is the great inspiration for the Tongan bill. His aspiration is for his country to be a fully bitcoinized economy. This is how he explains it:

It will be an economy that uses bitcoin for payment at every stage of the supply chain. From seed to table. Pay for cassava roots and cattle in bitcoin, from the farm vendor to the waitress serving you at the steakhouse and every step in between in bitcoin. Lord Fusitu’a, former MP from Tonga.

The only currency that is currently legal tender in Tonga is Pa’anga. The last year-on-year inflation rate reported by the world bank dates back to 2017 and was 7.4%.

Coincidences between Tonga and El Salvador

If a Bitcoin Law is passed in Tonga, one of the expected uses for the cryptocurrency is the receipt of remittances (which is another coincidence with El Salvador). World Bank data shows that 38% of the Oceanic nation’s GDP corresponds to money sent by workers who are in the diaspora. Australia and New Zealand are the countries to which Tongans usually migrate.

Something that could also be a coincidence with El Salvador is the potential use of geothermal energy in Tonga. Let us remember that, in the Central American nation, this is used, among other things, for Bitcoin mining.

Since the middle of the last decade, Tonga, like Papua New Guinea, has explored the possibility of exploiting this type of renewable energy. To this end, the nation of Fusitu’a works in collaboration with the World Bank.

Tonga (outlined in red) is a kingdom of 170 islands close to Australia and New Zealand. Source: Google Maps.

Lord Fusitu’a, a nobleman with influence in Tongan politics

In Tonga there are 7 political parties represented in Parliament. The majority is the Movement for Human Rights and Democracy. It is worth clarifying that Fusitu’a does not belong to any of these parties, but who made his parliamentary career as a representative of the noble class.

His status as Lord —which he inherited after the death of his father— makes him a person of multiparty political influence. This suggests that his bill can reach consensus in the respective instances and thus come to fruition.

Lord Fusitu’a (photo) wants bitcoin to be legal tender in his country. Source: Lord Fusitu’a – YouTube.

In his political life, Fusitu’a has been active in several key positions related to the fight against corruption and international security in Oceania. In addition, he considers himself an enthusiast of Fintech, social networks and Bitcoin as a tool to empower unbanked farmers.