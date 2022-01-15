LIVE: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders | NFL

TODAY | This Saturday, January 15, the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs begins with a duel between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders. Look at the forecasts, the time, the streaming and the TV channels to watch LIVE ONLINE.

TODAY | This Saturday the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs begins with a duel between Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders. Look at the forecasts, the time, the streaming and the TV channels to watch LIVE ONLINE.

Unmissable crossing! Cincinnati Bengals will play against las vegas raiders this Saturday January 15, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium by Wild Card Round of the Playoffs of the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals concluded the regular season with a record of 10 wins and 7 falls, ending 1st in the AFC North. The last duel they played was against cleveland browns (8-9) for the week 18 atFirstEnergy Stadium, where they fell by 21 to 16. Brandon Allen he completed 15 of 29 passes attempted (136 yards), threw a touchdown pass and was not intercepted.

On the other hand, las vegas raiders finished the regular season with a record of 10 wins and 7 losses, concluding 2nd in AFC West. The last match they played was against Los Angeles Chargers (9-8) for the week 18 at Allegiant Stadium, where they prevailed by 35 to 32. Derek Carr he completed 20 of 36 passes attempted (186 yards), threw two touchdown passes and was not intercepted.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders: What time to watch the NFL Wild Card Round LIVE ONLINE?

This NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round game will take place this Saturday January 15, 2022 at Paul Brown Stadium starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. CT, 2:30 p.m. MT, and 1:30 p.m. PT.

Day: Saturday January 15, 2022.

Time in United States: 4:30 p.m. (ET), 3:30 p.m. (CT), 2:30 p.m. (MT) and 1:30 p.m. (PT).

Place: Paul Brown Stadium.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 10:30 p.m.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 6:30 p.m.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 5:30 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 4:30 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch the NFL Lunch Round LIVE ONLINE?

This NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders It will be broadcast in the United States on NBC, NBC Universo and Peacock.. On the other hand, in Latin America it will go on ESPN. What’s more, in Mexico it will also be shown by TUDN.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders: What are the predictions for today?

For this game of the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, the bookmakers of the United States (DraftKings) give as favorite to keep the victory to Cincinnati Bengals, since it has a quota of -250. On the other hand, the victory of las vegas raiders has a share of +200.

Result Share Cincinnati Bengals -250 las vegas raiders +200

