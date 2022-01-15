Magnetic resonance imaging would replace computed tomography to detect Testicular Cancer

At the level of the lesion, magnetic resonance imaging had a sensitivity of 99%, while computed tomography had a sensitivity of 98%.

Exclusion criteria were those under 18 years of age, claustrophobia, and contraindications to magnetic resonance imaging.

Concerns about radiation-related imaging in young patients with high survival rates have increased the use of resonance imaging stage I magnetic of testicular cancer. Computed tomography, however, is still preferred for metastatic testicular cancer.

The purpose of this study was to compare the resonance body magnetic whole including body pictures Contrast-enhanced diffusion-weighted whole body background suppression (DWIBS) with thoracoabdominal testicular cancer in metastatic testicular cancer.

In this case, a prospective non-inferiority study of 84 consecutive patients was carried out in which the median age was 33 years, with newly diagnosed metastatic testicular cancer from February 2018 to January 2021.

Since the patients had MRI and CT scans before and after treatment, the anonymized images were reviewed by experienced radiologists.

Lesion malignancy was assessed on a Likert scale (1 benign – 4 malignant), where sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, negative predictive value, and precision were calculated at the patient and lesion level.

For non-inferiority tests, we calculated the difference in sensitivity between computed tomography and the resonance magnetic.

What patient-level outcomes, the resonance MRI had a sensitivity of 98% and a specificity of 75% compared to computed tomography.

At the level of injury within each modality, the resonance MRI had a sensitivity of 99% and a specificity of 78%, while computed tomography had a sensitivity of 98% and a specificity of 88%.

The sensitivity of the Resonance it was not inferior to that of tomography (difference 0.57% (95% CI: -1.4-2.5%)). Interobserver agreement was substantial between tomography and the resonance.

