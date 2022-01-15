Marcelo Míchel Leaño receives an unexpected compliment from Chivas de Guadalajara

Marcelo Míchel Leaño continues his path in the Clausura 2022 Tournament, but he received an unexpected compliment in Chivas de Guadalajara.

January 14, 2022 7:39 p.m.

Marcelo Míchel Leaño was surprised in the last few hours with an unexpected compliment on his way to structuring a competitive squad for the season in the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

The Mexican strategist managed to lead the tactics in the victory of the red and white team against Mazatlán FC by 3-0, where a series of players shone in the match, one of them Alexis Vega.

However, another of the referents of the R teamsebony ended up sending a strong message by locating a place in the starting team from central defense as the Chicken Briseno.

“One of the best coaches in the world is (José) Mourinho and he was never a footballer. That does not define you if you are good or not as a coach. Many who did not play have another perspective and it is very good for those of us who are inside. Sometimes we marry one because they have always told us that it is so, “said the footballer.

“He is Mexican, young and it is good that these types of coaches come out. He knows what he wants, he lets us know and he is surrounded by trained people with assistants who complement him. He is a great manager, he is very close to the footballer, he is young and he understands what we live as soccer players. It has come like a glove”, he remarked.

Finally, he pointed out: “I have grown with what he has taught me and what has come close to me. He was with me, he helped me when I was world champion, he talked to me, he told me about his dreams, I about mine and throughout My career, he has been there. Today, thank God, we meet in Chivas, but in the end, what I am is partly because I have talked a lot with him and you are growing. A part of me grew with him. I identify with him because he is young, he has dreams and he is not afraid of anything”