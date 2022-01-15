Mark Cuban and Francis Suárez say present at the North American Bitcoin Conference 2022

The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) 2022 arrives in Miami from January 17-19, at the James L. Knight Center. The renowned billionaire investor, Mark Cuban, and the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, will be the main speakers at one of the most anticipated events of the Blockchain Week.

It will be three days full of interesting activities for those who are passionate about the blockchain world and everything it offers. Conferences, contests, art exhibitions and parties are just some of the experiences that await you at the North American Bitcoin Conference.

The North American Bitcoin Conference features Mark Cuban and Francis Suarez

Topics to be covered include institutional investment, NFT, decentralized finance (DeFi), Yield Farming, stablecoins and regulatory laws for cryptocurrencies. Popular industry figures will be present at the North American Bitcoin Conference to discuss the trends and opportunities available in the markets.

One of these figures is Mark Cuban, an investor known for participating in SharkTank, the famous reality show from ABC. He is the owner of media outlets as well as the Dallas Mavericks professional basketball team. In addition, he is president of AXS-TV, co-owner of 2929 Entertainment, and owner of 18 blockchain-related companies, such as Lazy.com and a marketplace of NFTs.

Cuban commented: “I’m investing in things like decentralized insurance apps, decentralized ways of distributing NFTs, enabling things like 3D printing files and textbooks. It’s very analogous to what we saw in the early days of the Internet when we went from analog to digital.”.

Francis Suárez will also be at the eighth edition of the North American Bitcoin Conference. Miami’s 33rd mayor wants the city to be the first in the United States to “give a bitcoin yield as a dividend directly to its residents.”

Attend the eighth edition of the North American Bitcoin Conference

Other speakers confirmed for the event are:

Kathleen Breitman, co-founder of Tezos.

Charlie Shrem, bitcoin pioneer and host of Untold Stories.

Peter Smith, CEO and founder of Blockchain.com.

Nick Spanos, co-founder of Zap.org.

Craig Sellars, co-founder of Tether.

Chance Barnett, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Jewel.

Jenna Pilgrim, CEO of Streambed Media

Maja Vujinovic, CEO of OGroup.

4,000 people are expected to attend. to the James L. Knight Center, who will be able to interact directly with the speakers. If it is not possible for you to attend the event in Miami, another option is to enter the TNABC platform and watch the conferences that will be broadcast live. With the online modality you can also ask questions to the speakers and receive an answer.

This event is organized by Keynote, the company responsible for other major blockchain conferences like the World Blockchain Forum (WBF) and the Fantom Developer Conference. The purpose of Keynote is to inspire the community and promote the use of bitcoin technology at all levels of society.

Moe Levin, CEO of Keynote, He said: “Our goal and our responsibility is to provide a platform that encourages more than just talking about the future. We focus on reshaping it, refining it and redefining it. We’re incredibly proud that ethereum, litecoin, factom, dash, and Blockchain Capital have launched from our stages, and we’re excited to see what industry-breaking technologies they launch this year..»

To be part of the North American Bitcoin Conference 2022, go to their website and purchase tickets. And don’t forget to follow their social networks so you don’t miss any details: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

This event is promoted by CriptoNoticias under a media partner agreement.