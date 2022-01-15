Martin Shkreli: who is “Pharma Bro” and why he will have to pay US $ 64 million

Martin Shkreli in 2017.

Martin Shkreli is known as “the most hated man in America.”

Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical company executive who ordered drastic price increases on a life-saving drug, has been banned from the industry for life.

On Friday, Judge Denise Cote ordered him to repay US$64.6 million in earnings that he got by buying the patent on a drug and then greatly increasing its price.

The judge ruled that Shkreli’s actions violated antitrust laws.

Shkreli is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for defrauding investors and using funds from one of the companies he founded to his advantage.

