Mass Trials in Cuba Deepen Repression

Protesters detained in Cuba could face sentences of up to 30 years in prison as they face the largest and most punitive mass trials held on the island since the early years of the revolution.

Prosecutors this week put more than 60 citizens on trial, charging them with crimes including sedition and participation in demonstrations against the country’s economic crisis over the summer, human rights activists and relatives of those detained said.

Among those charged this week are at least five minors, some as young as 16. They are among more than 620 detainees who have faced trial or are scheduled to stand trial for joining the biggest outburst of popular discontent against the communist government since it came to power in 1959.