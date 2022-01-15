Meet the beautiful mother of Clarissa Molina

Clarissa Molina, in addition to being a model, is a television presenter, which takes her a long time to work and as soon as she could, she took the opportunity to disconnect for a few days to go on vacation with her mother, Clara, and her current boyfriend, Vicente Saavedra, a man who dedicated to consulting and managing the career of artists.

For ClarissaThis year has not started badly at all. The Dominican beauty queen showed off her paradisiacal vacations in the Exumas Islands, in the Bahamas, where she was accompanied by the two loves of her life. On his social networks, he shared an album of photos and videos of how these magical days were between crystal clear waters and fairytale landscapes. The striking thing is that far from being the couple the focus of the applause, it was his mother, who fell in love with more than one.

