Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged at the site where their romance began

That was the moment Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged. Video: @meganfox / IG.

The world-class artist Megan fox and the musician Machine Gun Kelly got engaged after keeping their relationship low profile, the young artists announced the promise to unite their lives in marriage through a video posted on Instagram on January 11.

In the romantic recording, rapper Casie Colson Baker (his real name) chose the Banyan tree garden to commit to his girlfriend, on that site, the actor also knelt in front of his girlfriend and He gave her a ring to surprise her.

A few seconds after looking excited with her hands on her cheeks, Megan Fox also knelt, extended his arm to answer the request and helped his partner to put the jewel. After that, the lovers stayed for a few seconds holding hands until melting into a passionate kiss.

The actress said yes to Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: @meganfox / IG)

It should be noted that the rapper asked that the moment be recorded from multiple angles, since the video of just 25 seconds has many shot changes to capture the expressions of both.

The answer that the musician obtained was affirmative, since it was the same actress who published the video and accompanied it with a text where she recounted how the relationship evolved since They began their love union in the summer of 2020.

According to Megan Fox’s publication, the place surrounded by nature where she received the ring was the same one where they began their relationship: “In July 2020 we sat near this Banyan tree and asked for magic.”, wrote the actress.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began their relationship in July 2020 (Photo: @meganfox – @machinegunkelly / IG)

In her post, the actress from movies like transformers also detailed that the courtship with Machine Gun Kelly went through several intense facets, which contributed to solidify their union.

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require on our part, but intoxicated by love And karma.”, wrote Megan Fox in her Instagram post, which reached in just four hours more than 8 million views and almost 30 thousand comments on this social network.

The 35-year-old actress continued her reflection on the facets of their relationship and led her to the big step she took with Machine Gun Kelly. “Somehow, a year and a half later, after walking through hell together and laughing more than I ever imagined, he asked me to marry him. Y As in every life before this one, and as in every life that will follow, I said yes.”

The romantic meeting took place in a garden and was recorded from various angles (Photo: @meganfox / IG)

The end of the text suggested that Megan and the rapper would have made a blood pact, however it could also be interpreted as a metaphor for how intense and related to nature their union is. “…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22”, closed the actress.

This last line caught the attention of several Internet users, because described as chilling “the end of the legend” and even assured that the couple belonged to a illuminati lodge or that they were working with magic that requires sacrifices and rituals.

The actress’s fans did not hesitate to congratulate her on her recent engagement, as they filled the comment box with emojis of hearts and rings as well as multiple positive wishes for the couple. On the other hand, there were also comments from other celebrities, among them, the message of kim kardashian, who wrote “I am really happy for you guys!” and the one of Christine Quinn, who was happy to see Megan announcing their engagement.

