Melky Cabrera announces his retirement as a professional

A whole generation of players is beginning to say goodbye in recent months in MLB, as two players with great careers as Kyle Seager and Jon Lester, who have had great moments in the Majors. Now, they are joined by a Dominican player with a great career who said goodbye just this Friday: Melky Cabrera.

Through an Instagram story, Melky Cabrera announced that he is officially retiring from professional baseball after 19 years in total playing organized ball between minor leagues, MLB and LIDOM.

Melky, 37, had not played in MLB since the end of the 2019 season and completed 15 seasons in the Majors, playing for the Yankees, White Sox, Giants, Indians, Royals, Blue Jays, Braves and Pirates.

He won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees and was selected to the 2012 All-Star Game, where he was named the MVP of the Midseason Classic. He hit a total of 1,962 hits, 144 home runs, driving in 854 runs and scoring 895 with 101 stolen bases. He hit a line of .285/.334/.417 and finished with a WAR of 20.6.

Perhaps the biggest mistake during his career was the use of prohibited substances, since in 2012 he failed a doping test after having high levels of testosterone in his blood that indicated the use of PEDs, and for this he was suspended for 50 games.

