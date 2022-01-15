Melky Cabrera ends more than a decade in the Major Leagues

For the second time this week, two recognized players in the Major Leagues end their careers. In the first instance it was Jon Lester and now the Dominican Melky Cabrera; who enjoyed the show for more than fifteen seasons and with eight organizations. The announcement was made by the same player with a message on his personal Instagram account saying: “I think it’s time for me to retire.”

Cabrera, in 15 seasons in the Majors, was part of the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, and Pittsburgh Pirates; this being his last organization in 2019.

Each team served the born in Bajo de Haina, Dominican Republic accumulate 1,962 hits, including 383 doubles, 45 triples, 144 home runs and 854 RBI. In addition, he left a historical average of .285 in 1,887 games played.

On the other hand, in his only All-Star Game in 2012 when he was part of the San Francisco Giants, the Dominican outfielder was the most prominent and won the Most valuable Player of the contest that brings together the best of the season.

Melky Cabrera retires from the Major Leagues after 15 years with a total of 8 teams (Yankees, Braves, Royals, Giants, Blue Jays, White Sox, Indians and Pirates), in addition to an MVP in the All-Star Game (2012) and a world series won with @SFGiants (2012).#MLB pic.twitter.com/y0FpYuG2Fd – Gerardo Salazar Franco 🇲🇽 (@SalazarFranco) January 14, 2022

In 2009 when he was part of the New York Yankees, Cabrera added until today what was his only World Series ring. Currently, the veteran baseball player is part of the Cibao Eagles and so far he has shown enormous potential with the wood.

In this way, Major League Baseball says goodbye to a player who gave great moments to his followers for more than a decade and collaborated with the reign of the New York Yankees since he debuted with them in 2005 with just 20 years.

