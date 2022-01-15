Melky Cabrera retires from baseball

The Dominican Melky Cabrera, who defended the prairies of the Majors between 2005 and 2019, announced his retirement on Friday, according to a report by Héctor Gómez, of Z101 Digital in the Dominican Republic.
Cabrera, 37, signed with the Yankees in 2001 and played his first five seasons in New York, including 2009, when he hit .391 with a pair of doubles in the American League Championship Series against the Angels for help the Yankees reach – and then win – the World Series.
The Yankees traded Cabrera to the Braves in December 2009. He went 147 for Atlanta in 2019 and posted a .671 OPS. He was then released and made a deal with the Royals. Cabrera broke out with Kansas City in 2011, hitting .305/.339/.470 with 18 home runs and 20 stolen bases.
The Royals traded the Bajo De Haina native to the Giants, with whom he attended the 2012 All-Star Game, taking MVP honors at Kauffman Stadium. After that campaign, he was suspended 50 games for violating MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. In 113 games that year, he hit .346/.390/.516 with 11 shots and 13 steals.
Between 2013 and 2016, Cabrera continued his productivity at the plate. He hit .288/.334/.423 in 526 games with the Blue Jays and White Sox during that stretch. Chicago sent him to Kansas City at the trade deadline, with whom he posted a .702 OPS in 58 games.
As a free agent, Cabrera signed with Cleveland and posted a .755 OPS in 75 games in 2018. In 2019 — his final year in the majors — he hit .280/.313/.399 with seven homers in 133 games with Pittsburgh.