Messi reveals his experience infected with covid: “It took me longer than I expected”

The Argentinian superstar Leo Messi published this Thursday a photograph on his Instagram account, accompanied by a text in which he thanks the fans for their support and acknowledges that it took him “longer than he thought” to be able to recover from covid-19, which he contracted during the Christmas holidays.

“Good afternoon! As you know I had covid and I wanted to thank you for all the messages I received”, the seven-time Ballon d’Or begins his message.

“It took me longer than I thought to get well but I’m almost recovered and I’m really looking forward to getting back on the court. I’ve been training these days to get 100%, very nice challenges are coming this year and hopefully very soon we can see each other again. Thank you!” he adds.

In the photo he is seen smiling on his sofa and drinking mate, along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his poodle Toby.

Messi was infected with the coronavirus during the Christmas break, in which he traveled to Argentina. Return to France earlier this year and tested negative, but has been training separately, without joining the collective practice at the Camp des Loges, the training center of Paris Saint-Germain.

His stadium form prompted the Parisian coaching staff to leave him out of the visit to Lyon last Sunday (1-1) and the player could also be absent for Saturday’s game against Brest.

The Paris Saint Germain It is a solid leader in French Ligue 1, with an 11-point advantage over its main rivals, Nice and Marseille.